Newfoundland's The Quadrangle Receives Funding

St. John's • 2021-07-26

The Quadrangle, a charitable organization working towards creating a community centre for 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and organizations, has currently been awarded $237,332 in funding through the Government of Canada’s LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund.

Quadrangle, or "The Quad" was formed as a not-for-profit in 2015 and got charitable status in late 2019.

"Quadrangle NL’s dream is to create a home for 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations and individuals of Newfoundland and Labrador to thrive out of," says executive director Charles Murphy, "a place to share resources and connect the community across the province through a network of supportive and serving organizations."

"We need multi-year core funding and a fully accessible physical space to support our work and the work of the community for 2SLGBTQIA+ people of the province. Right now we have this Federal funding to support our capacity building work but that ends come March 31st 2022. We need stable funding and supports to ensure this initiative becomes a sustainable reality."

The Quad will be building capacity in continuing towards the community's dream of a provincial hub/centre for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of the province. Working with consultants and key stakeholders will develop several plans and policies including a 5-year strategic plan, a marketing plan, an inclusion, diversity and accessibility plan, a fund development plan, an Indigenous outreach strategy and more. This federal funding is the largest amount of support given to our newly formed charity to date.

This type of project is the first of its kind in Newfoundland and Labrador, following similar models of other 2SLGBTQIA+ community centres across Canada.