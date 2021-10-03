Halifax Bear Ball

Halifax • 2021-10-03

Come on out to the 1st inaugural Bear Ball, proudly presented by Halifax Bears. Bear Ball is a private event party where bears, cubs, otters, and puppies can dance, nudge and mingle with the rest of humankind and ilk (or their friends and admirers). Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, from both near and far! Bear Ball-Beary Scary! will be a costume event for Halloween!

Hosted and with performances by the fabulous Rouge! Tempered by a sleuth of go-go bears featuring the Kilted Kodiak and Fuzzy G! Accompanied by DJ Masters who will be delivering hot and sexy beats all night long! Also, a 50/50 draw and a prize for best gear or get-up!

Whether you dress up or dress down, tie it up or let it all hang out, always be body proud!

19+ ID required. Licensed Bar service

Care Bear says “For your safety and health and safety of others, make sure you are fully vaccinated and please follow public health guidelines! Masking in common areas, and proof of vaccination is required.

Location: Mayflower Curling Club (3000 Monaghan Drive)

Cost $20 in advance on EventBrite or $25 at the door.