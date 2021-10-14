2021 ACNS Auction Announced

Halifax • 2021-10-14



On Nov 20th, the AIDS Coalition of NS BMO Bid for Change will have you bidding on a host of incredible items, while contributing to a great cause.

"We are reimagining our 2021 ‘BMO Bid...’ event as a “no-gala gala”. That is, we’ll encourage our supporters to spend the night in the comfort of their own homes (or wherever) ... and donate what they would have spent on a night out at BMO Bid for Life!" says the event website.

The event will also feature a significant door prize (AND a great early-bird door prize!), a large tax receipt... and more.

The auction opens Nov 5, and we will announce winners on a live-stream on Nov 20, 2021.

For advance info, visit https://acns.ns.ca/item/50-bmo-bid-for-life.html. Tickets go on sale Friday Oct 22.