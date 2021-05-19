Halifax Pride Festival moved to August

Halifax • 2021-05-19

The Halifax Pride Society has announced that it will delay the 2021 Halifax Pride Festival until August 12-22, 2021. The decision was made to ensure the safety of the community and festival attendees due to the changing nature of the pandemic and public health protocols in recent weeks.

Halifax Pride staff and volunteers have worked for months with numerous community groups and stakeholders to plan a festival of safe, socially distant, in person and online events. Organizers anticipate the move to August will ensure these festival events and elements can continue as planned. The Pride Parade will not be held in 2021 due to its large attendance numbers.

This date change is effective only in 2021 and the festival will return to its usual mid July schedule in 2022.

Executive Director Adam Reid stated, “The Halifax Pride Festival has a significant positive impact on the social and cultural well-being of our 2SLGBTQ+ community. Our team of staff and volunteers have prioritized developing plans that allow for a safe and successful festival through in person events at our Garrison Grounds Festival Site and online platforms. By delaying until August, the health and safety of all festival participants will be further supported as they gather to celebrate our community’s culture, history, and advocacy. ”

The full schedule of festival events and activities will be released in early July. The eleven day festival was originally scheduled to take place from July 15-25.