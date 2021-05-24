Men: Do survey and get 3 Rapid/Home HIV test kits

National • 2021-05-24

The Community-Based Research Centre, based out of Vancouver, has launched their annual national health survey for gay, bi, trans, Two-Spirit, and queer men (GBT2Q) and non-binary people, entitled Sex Now 2021. They want to know about your life nowadays, to learn how you have sex, and if that’s changed much. Your answers will assist organizations across the country advocate for better programs and resources, and will be used to shape public policy when it comes to our health and wellbeing.

New this year, participants 18 years and older have the option to take part in our Test@Home program and receive free rapid HIV self-test kits for yourself and/or your friends and partners.

How is your sex life? What matters most to you these days? Let us know by answering questions in Sex Now, a survey about sex that cares more about you as a person than whether you’re using condoms or not.

This year’s Sex Now survey includes questions on substance use and harm reduction when it comes to our social life, mental wellness, and sex life. Help us collect much needed data to help advocate for better programs and resources.

Sex Now is Canada’s largest health survey for gay, bi, trans, Two-Spirit, and queer men (GBT2Q) and non-binary people. Developed by Community-Based Research Centre, with recruitment from coast to coast in both official languages, Sex Now collects and then shares valuable data that can be used by people and organizations across the country to advocate for better programs and resources to improve health outcomes for GBT2Q and non-binary people.

To participate in the survey and get your HIV test kits, visit sexnowsurvey.com.