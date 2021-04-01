Play: King of Berlin, at Neptune

King Of Berlin, a queer ghost cabaret, love story, and meditation on women’s plight in the aftermath of war, streams this Friday, April 16, at 7:30pm with a live audience from Neptune’s Fountain Hall.

Written by Kristin Slaney with an original score by Garry Williams, King of Berlin is part of a fundraiser to help reopen the theatre and raise funds towards a 2021-2020 season.

Featuring lesbian lovers, a homoerotic bromance, and a trans ghost, the play originally developed in Eastern Front’s Playwrights Unit and workshopped by The Doppler Effect Productions as part of the 2017 QueerActs Theatre Festival.

For live audience tickets or for streaming info, call the Neptune Box Office at (902) 429-7070 -- you can't get tickets via the web page.