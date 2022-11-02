AIDS Activism, Queer History Talks

Halifax • 2022-11-02

ACNS is putting on a pair of history talks in November. Looking Forward… Looking Back: A queer history for Haligonians discuss our local history when it comes to HIV Activism and queer activism.

Talk 1: Nov 22nd at 7:30pm: The history of HIV/AIDS Activism in Nova Scotia from the 1980s to the present. This talk will feature Chris Aucoin and Michael Davies-Cole.

Talk 2: Nov 29th and 7:30pm: A panel discussion focusing on documenting, archiving, and capturing queer history.

Both of these events are free and will be held at the Wonder’neath Art Society’s space at 2482 Maynard Street, Halifax. The venue is accessible, there are gender-neutral washrooms, and there will be a low-sensory or cool-down space available during the event. ASL Interpretation will be made available for the event.

Can’t make it to an in-person event? ACNS will be livestreaming this event over Zoom! A recording of the event will be made available in the near future as well.

This event is being held thanks to funding from Halifax Pride and TD’s “Proud of Pride” program and in partnership with the Youth Project, the Elderberries, and the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia.

Pre-register at this link or just show up!

If you have any questions, please reach out to Dylan at pc@acns.ns.ca