An Exploration of Being Genderfluid

2021-03 • Halifax

The Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project is hosting a virtual talk with keynote speaker Garry Dart (they/she/he) on Sunday, March 14th from 3:00 - 4:00 pm AST. In this talk Garry will discuss her experience as a genderfluid individual and share important concepts for understanding gender identity and expression.

As a queer, genderfluid, Newfoundlander Garry Dart brings his experience in sexuality research, sex education, and access to healthcare for queer folks with them. They have worked and volunteered for many 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations in St. John’s, Halifax and Ottawa, including prideHealth – Nova Scotia Health Authority, ACNS, MAX Ottawa, and PFLAG Canada for many years. Garry has run over 60 events in the past two years, ran a National 2SLGBTQIA+ Summit for 150+ folks and given countless workshops and guest lectures. Most notably, she managed a $550,000 National HIV Anti-Stigma ‘POZitivity’ Campaign including the ‘Slay Stigma Canadian Tour’ with Trinity K. Bone’t from RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2019, has been a guest lecturer at the University of Toronto and Dalhousie University and provided workshops for the international UFCW OUTreach team in Vancouver.

This informative talk is perfect for a wide audience as Garry brings both their personal experience as well as extensive knowledge on this subject. We hope anyone looking to begin learning about the experience of individuals whose gender does not fall neatly within the gender binary, as well as those looking to further explore and gain new perspectives on these concepts, will join us for this exciting virtual event! Pay what you can tickets can be purchased on the following event page: