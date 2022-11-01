Cape Breton De-industrialization Study

Liam Devitt, a Masters student at Concordia University, is examining the experiences of 2SLGBTQ+ people during the deindustrialization of the steel industry in Cape Breton.

They are seeking participants who 1) self-identify on the 2SLGBTQ+ spectrum; and 2) grew up in Cape Breton between the 1960s to the 1990s.

"I'm incredibly excited to speak with 2SLGBTQ Cape Bretoners. This project is a chance to recover queer voices and histories that otherwise might not be preserved."

Participation in this study will consist of an approximately 90-minute interview; you will be asked questions about your youth, your 2SLGBTQ+ identity, your relationship to work, and your class identity. The interview could be split into multiple sessions,

This research is affiliated with Deindustrialization and the Politics of Our Time, a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada-funded research initiative based at the Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling at Concordia University.To learn more about the larger project, visit the website.

Liam Devitt, originally from Calgary, is a MA student in history at Concordia University in Montreal, where they now live.

To participate or for more information, contact Liam at 438.459.7577 or L_Devitt@live.concordia.ca.