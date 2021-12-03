Curling, Dance & Drag on the South Shore

South Shore, NS • 2021-12-03

The South Shore Pride Spiel's 2022 offering will be a fun curling spiel for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies. This year it's been expanded to a two day event with a drag show and dance. All curling skill levels are welcomed; all you need is clean sneakers to take part.

For the Saturday evening, organizers have added A Night Of Drag And Dancing at the Oak Island Resort, hosted by Zara Matrix... "and some of the hottest queens in the biz!" There are special room rates for ticket holders.

Photo: January 2020 Spiel. Photo by Jennifer Chase.

This is the third year for the event: the first was in Liverpool in 2019; in 2020 the event was in Bridgewater, and this year it's in Chester. In 2020 the event presented Lunenburg Pride with a cheque for $600. "This year we are hoping to raise even more money for them," said the organizer, " We chose Lunenburg Pride so that the money raised would be going back to the 2SLGBTQ+ community to help provide local advocacy, awareness and resources for 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and their allies."

The schedule: curling starts on Saturday morning at 8am and continues through the day with 4 draws and lunch break. The drag show and dance starts at 8pm Saturday, and curling resumes on Sunday at 10 am with 2 draws. There will be a silent / ticket auction table for fund raising for Lunenburg Pride as well.

The $200 per team registration includes meals, the Drag Show and dance.

If you're interested in entering a team or donating items for auction, email sspridespiel@gmail.com or follow our facebook page, South Shore Pride Spiel. To get tickets just to the drag show and dance, check http://gay.hfxns.org/LocalEvents closer to the event.