Eastern Shore Pride 2022

Halifax • 2022-07-26

Here's the schedule for the second annual Pride Festival in Musquodoboit Harbour, August 19th - 27th.

Friday, August 19: We begin our Festival with a Flag Raising ceremony and a Kick Off Reception at the Salmon River Country Inn. At the reception we are glad to have a representative from Rainbow Refugees speak about their important work. Rainbow Refugees is one of the organizations that we are raising money for this year. Flag Raising ceremony is at 5:30 and reception at 6:30. The cost of the Reception is $15.

Saturday, August 20: Supper and Variety show at Memory Lane. You can purchase tickets for both or one event at the Memory Lane website. Supper will be served in the Cookhouse from 6-6:45, the Variety Show will be held in the Clam Factory from 7-8:30 PM.

Sunday, August 21: Pride outdoor market. This will take place at the Musquodoboit Railway Museum 10AM - 2PM. We will also have the Young Performers Collective entertain us there as well, 11am - noon.

Monday, August 22: Pride Dinner & Art auction at Old No 7 Restaurant and Sports Bar, 8990 Highway #7, 5:30pm.

Tuesday, August 23: Walk on Martinique Beach and drinks afterward at 2124 East Petpeswick Rd 6:00pm.

Wednesday, August 24: Talk, "Queer Looking, Queer Acting" by Robin Metcalfe at the Musquodoboit Harbour Regional Library, 7900 Highway #7, 6:30pm.

Thursday, August 25: Tour of Harbour Breezes Day Lilies and wine and cheese afterwards. About ten kilometres east of Musquodoboit Harbour at 10099 Hwy #7 6:30pm.

Friday, August 26: Paint The Parking Lot with Jude Major at 10:00, Musquodoboit Harbour Public Library. Tea Dance at the Old School Community Gathering Place, 7962 Highway #7. Tickets are $5. The tea dance is from 3 pm till 7 pm.

Saturday, August 27: Story Hour with Shayla Shenanigans at the Library, 11am - noon, then the Parade, celebrations at Peace Park starts at 1:00pm. Legends Drag Show with Shayla Senanigans SOLD OUT at 7:00pm.

We hope that you will join us on the Eastern Shore!

Eastern Shore Pride is a community group dedicated to creating a 2SLGBTQIA+ rural pride festival on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore. Their Facebook page is here.