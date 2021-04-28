National Senior Q Survey

Halifax • 2021-04-28

Attention Seniors! National organization EGALE would like our input on: "Aging and Living Well: Beyond Health Considerations for 2SLGBTQI Older Adults."

This research has the potential to improve the lives of the 2SLGBTQI community in three ways:

Firstly, this research seeks to understand the experience of aging among older 2SLGBTQI persons, and as such has the potential to contribute to the understanding of how aging is experienced.

Secondly, this research is focused on diversifying and including the voices of older 2SLGBTQI who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color, and who live in rural areas. In doing so, this research can contribute to the understanding of how aging is experienced among people of multiple intersecting identities and experiences of settler colonialism, migration, discrimination, racism, sexism, and more.

Thirdly, this increased knowledge about the aging process can contribute to the improvement of services and social supports, and a better quality of life for the 2SLGBTQI older adult population at large.

This research is the first phase of a multiple-phase project, and the results of this research will be used to help inform educational efforts and awareness campaigns, and inform programming and policy recommendations that can benefit the community.

You will be asked to

Complete a Recruitment Form to indicate interest in participation;

Participate in a 15-20 minute Introductory Meeting, and

Participate in a 1hour interview with a member of the research team.

receive a $50 Amazon e-gift card!