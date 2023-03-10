Halifax Fringe Festival call for performances!

2023-03-10 • Halifax • Staff

The 33rd annual Halifax Fringe Festival has opened online applications and will be accepting applications until March 31 2023.

The Halifax Fringe Festival is the largest performing arts festival east of Montreal running for 11 days with over 60+ shows and 350 performances. The festival is excited to announce its return back to Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank Studio Stage and Bus Stop Theatre, and will run from August 31 2023 - September 10 2023.

Executive Director Sara Graham is looking forward to the 2023 festival, “We’ve been working hard to create a 2023 Fringe Festival centered around care and strengthening relationships with the artists involved in our festival and in our communities”

The Fringe Festival is an uncurated and unjuried performing arts festival and accepts applications from all performing arts pieces including staged readings, plays, clown performances, burlesque, circus, workshops, children’s theatre, dance, music and more! The Halifax Fringe festival prioritizes work by equity-seeking artists by saving 50% of the lottery slots for these artists.

“We are hoping to continue building our momentum from last year’s festival and showcase the talent that exists across the city when you allow artists to showcase the works they are passionate about,” says Graham “We know how much love there is for the fringe festival and look forward to seeing more applications in the next two weeks.”

You can find more information and the application on their website www.halifaxfringe.ca.

