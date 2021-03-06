Fund Raiser for Rouge Fatale

Halifax • 2021-03-06

Jason Spurrell, the force of nature behind the legendary drag personality Rouge Fatale, is scheduled for serious back surgery on March 25th, and friends have organized a fund raiser.

Jason is currently experiencing severe pain, discomfort and mobility issues caused by a ruptured disc and broken vertebrae.

Friends have organized a gofundme to support Rouge during the time they won't be able to work.

To contribute, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rouge-needs-our-help-to-heal.