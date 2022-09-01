Guide to Q Halifax Fringe 2022!

2022-09-01 • Halifax

The Halifax Fringe opens today with as usual, a HUGE amount of Q programming!

The Festival has been presenting an accessible, unjuried, and uncensored festival for the past 32 years; this years' happens over 11 days in 10+ venues with 55+ productions performing over 350 individual performances.

Everything is thought provoking, unexpected and very often fun, and the shows by Q folk deserve a specific call-out. So here's your guide to just those. There's a link to the tickets and schedule for each show in the "Showtimes & tix" link, and there's a link to the entire Fringe schedule and program at the bottom.

Booby Trap by Rooks Field-Green: (Puppetry/Performance art) The story of star crossed lovers: two breasts that find themselves on the body of a man. Follow these cutie boobies as they reckon with their misshapen existence and search for true love against all odds!

Clue: A Murder-lesque Mystery by The Lady Corbeau & Elle Lixir: Inspired by the classic mystery board game, Clue: A Murder-lesque Mystery invites the audience to help solve the murder of Mx. Boddy. Meet our suspects as they allege their cases, declare their innocence, and cast your vote at the end of the show to see who-dun-it!!!

F*cking Trans Women by Zoë Comeau, a play reading. In a world that is fully saturated with the cis-hetero-male gaze, "F*cking Trans Women" is a rare and refreshing reminder that all bodies are deserving of intimacy, respect, and sexual pleasure. Starring Zoë Comeau, this reading provides audience members an opportunity to come face to face with our own insecurities about intimacy, as well as equipping us with tools to better communicate our needs and desires in our relationships. This play reading is the first step towards the creation of a fully animated production of love and acceptance.

Hutch In Halifax by Paul Hutcheson: Queer comedic performer and fringe veteran Paul Hutcheson is excited to be making his Halifax debut! “Comparable to Jim Carrey, only not obnoxious.”-CBC “The geeky sex appeal is there, trust me.”-X-tra, *****-Uptown Magazine, Planet S, The Hour. Hutch's website is: canuckhutch.com

Live, Laugh, Lipsynch by Brook Rivers, Trinity Foxx & Hunni Kruller: the show for basic b’s by basic b’s. So, join Brooke Rivers,Trinity Foxx & Hunni Kruller as the wheel of Destiny (‘s Child) decides whether they ‘LIVE’, ‘LAUGH’, or ‘LIPSNYCH’. At random and in a different order each night these queens will need to share real life stories, make you LOL with sickening comedy and make you SCREAM with iconic lip syncs.

Non-Binary Finery by Peri Winkle + Various Other Non-Binary Artists (Queer Variety):Acts ranging from Drag, to dance, to music, to burlesque, to presentations, Digital works, talks, stories and more. What can’t we do?

Sappho's Garden by The Spare Key Collective (Emma James & Nicole Keeping): Attend an intimate garden get-together on the ethereal Isle of Lesbos, hosted by the Tenth Muse herself, where you'll explore Sappho's recent heartbreak and current endeavour to heal through her search for community. This original work rediscovers a selection of the remaining fragmented works of Sappho as a solo folk opera.

The Real Black Swann: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen by Les Kurkendaal-Barrett: The true story of William Dorsey Swann. He was a former slave who became the Queen of Drag in the late 1800’s in Washington DC.

