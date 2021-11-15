Halifax Gay Men's Chorus Christmas Concert

Halifax • 2021-11-15 (Halifax, NS) –

The Halifax Gay Men’s Chorus, HGMC, will be performing their seasonal holiday celebration, Don We Now Our Gay Apparel (Get Me Through December), on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, December 9, 10 and 11 at St. Andrew’s United Church in Halifax.

They will perform a wide variety of music including the premiere of a newly commissioned selection “Get Me Through December”. The audience sing-along of Christmas favourites will give everyone a chance to raise their voices!

All performances are at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. (wreath fundraising auction in Upper Hall prior to Friday and Saturday performances). St. Andrew’s United is located at 6036 Coburg Road (on the corner of Coburg Road and Robie Street) in Halifax. Audience members will enter via the side glass double doors off Coburg Road and proceed up the stairs into the Upper Hall.

Tickets are $50.00 for Patrons (Patrons will have assigned preferred seating), $25.00 General Admission and $15.00 for Students, Seniors, Under-waged. Tickets are available from the website (https://www.hgmc.ca), and at the door (unless sold out prior to the concerts).

COVID protocols will be in place including the Chorus performing in masks, and audience members must show proof of double vaccination at the door.

The HGMC is under the direction of Artistic Director, Bryan Crocker, and Cynthia Davies is the accompanist.

For more information please email info@hgmc.ca, call (902) 412-0477, visit their website at www.hgmc.ca, or find them on Facebook here.