Halifax Pride 2022 Planning Underway

2022-02-11 • Halifax

The Halifax Pride Society is launching a call for parade applications in preparation for the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival running July 14-24.

After two years spent hosting a mix of small-scale, in-person and virtual events due to Covid-19, the staff and board at Halifax Pride are committed to a full-scale festival that sees the return of the parade. As these plans develop, Halifax Pride will continue to follow all public health guidelines and amend festival plans as necessary.

The date for the parade is set for Saturday, July 16, 2022, with a start time of 12:00 p.m., which is an hour earlier than usual.

“We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to reconnect with community members, and we know the parade is a highlight of the festival for many,” said Halifax Pride Chair, Frances Dadin-Alli. “We know folks want to be together, reflect, and celebrate as a community on a large scale again. It's been a long time since we could enjoy each other's company fully, and everyone is excited to get out there safely.”

Halifax Pride is currently working in partnership with the Halifax Regional Municipality to ensure they maintain the best route possible, though construction may change it slightly from previous years.

“We look forward to the parade’s return and know that it will be one of many fantastic opportunities for community members to gather and reconnect at the festival,” said Adam Reid, Executive Director. “Organizations that want to be involved in the parade or take part as festival sponsors are encouraged to reach out.”

Applications for the parade open on Friday, February 11, and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no fee for 2SLGBTQ+ community groups and 2SLGBTQ+ non-profits. The festival is also exploring sponsor partnerships at this time and groups are encouraged to reach out if they are interested in a greater level of involvement with the festival.

The 2022 Halifax Pride Festival is set to run from July 14-24, 2022. For more information about Halifax Pride or the parade, please visit https://www.halifaxpride.com/.