Halifax Pride Special Meeting + News

2022-11-02 • Halifax

Halifax Pride has called for a Special General Meeting on Monday, November 7 at 6:30pm.

There are a couple of obvious reasons for this: "all but four of the Board has resigned, and two more are resigning on or before that meeting," says a Wayves source.

The fact that they're presenting financial reports hints that they need to disclose something about that. The other piece of business at the meeting is election of a new Board. 2022 Financial Reports are published here.

The Special General Meeting call follows the departure of long time staffers, executive director Adam Reid and operations & communications manager Fiona Kerr.

Are you or someone you know interested in becoming a board member? To learn more or submit your name for nomination! Nominations are welcome at the meeting, and folks are welcome to self-nominate at the meeting. You may also submit a self introduction here.

Halifax Pride's information page for the meeting is here.

The meeting is online-only; the entire Q community is considered "Members" of Halifax Pride, but to vote at the Special General Meeting you must register ahead of time, here.

Halifax Pride's message to the outgoing staff members can be found here.