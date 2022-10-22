Indulge Night Club First Impressions

2022-10-22 • Halifax • Dan MacKay

It's great to have an officially Q welcoming space back on Gottingen Street!

On Friday, October 21st, Indulge Nightclub welcomed folks to what they called "Grand Opening Night 1".

Located upstairs at 2182 Gottingen, the space most Q folk in Halifax would call "The Old Menz Bar."

If you were there during The Den days, the layout hasn't changed at all, and the decor hasn't changed much. If you were last there in Menz time, lots has changed - the big space off to your left at the top of the stairs is closed, and the dividing wall of the somewhat claustrophobic room right on Gottingen street is gone. The decor and lighting's been replaced, and the air handling system has been mostly removed and replaced with heat pumps.

At the back of the space there are four booths, each seating about six, which for $150 includes a bottle of... something, a friend said. A bunch of bears had booked one and were having fun. So seating is literally at a premium and there are no other tables. Promo material said that the booth also gets you table service.

Having a hole in the plaster by the front door on opening night wasn't great form. The waitstaff were struggling with the point of sale terminals, a combination, I think of the terminals not being set up, and lack of training. Bouncers and door staff were beautiful people doing a great balance between being professional and fun.

Probably the biggest fault of the space itself is that there's there's no delineation between the dance floor and the stand-around space, so people just stand around on the dance floor. Also - "I'd really like to have a urinal to stand and piss at," said a friend. The washrooms are unisex, toilets only.

The DJ (DJ Hedfones I think) was great. The soundsystem is good and not overwhelming; the light show is modest.

But, all that being said, people were having fun, people were dancing and saying hi to old friends they hadn't seen in a long time.

Women outnumbered men on the floor by about four to one: "Lots of lesbians here," said a friend, "Wow there are lots of lesbians in Halifax!"

Cover was $10; our Schmirnoff Ices were $8.25.