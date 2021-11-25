John Yogis 1940 - 2021

Halifax • 2021-11-25

John Yogis passed away on Tuesday, November 23rd. He is survived by his longtime partner and husband, Darrell Roy.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place 11:00am on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Cruikshank’s Halifax Funeral Home, 2666 Windsor Street, Fr. Albert Cosgrove officiating. Please note that COVID-19 protocols, including proof of vaccination, will be required. The service will also be available on the website of Cruikshank’s Halifax.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to Hospice Halifax, or the charity of your choice.

There is a fuller biography online at https://gay.hfxns.org/JohnYogis.