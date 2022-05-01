MasQueerade Charity Ball

2022-05-01 • Halifax

MasQueerade is a licensed charity costume ball for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, with cash prizes for best costumes, a door prize draw, a sober space and chill lounge, benefitting the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their fantasies: Rainbows & Whatevers, Sequins & Feathers, Latex & Leathers.

This week, organizers announced the headliners: the co-hosts are three-time Best Halifax Drag Performer winner Elle Noir and, as the organizers say, "the elegant, fabulous, immensely entertaining Cynthia Stilts." The night of dancing, performance and celebration will be backed by the musical stylings of DJ Tranzishən and DJ Fadzwa.

MasQueerade will be held on Sat, 9 Jul 2022, 9:00 PM – 2 AM at th Dalhousie Student Union, McInnes Room, 6136 University Avenue Halifax. Tickets are $25, at this link.