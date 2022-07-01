MasQueerade 2022

Halifax • 2022-07-01

Fundraiser dance MasQueerade will happen on Saturday, July 9th!

This queer community dance – a celebration of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and fundraiser for programs and services offered by the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia, "will be a space for you to be your authentic self." say organizers.

“The main thrust of why we want to do this is to provide a space where the community can dance, sing, laugh and enjoy a night together,” said Jordan Parker, Fund Development Coordinator for ACNS.

“With places like Menz & Mollyz Bar closed, this city is lacking a full-time, entirely queer space to gather. The AIDS Coalition can’t offer that, but we can absolutely turn up for an incredible night.”

The event will feature performances by co-hostesses Elle Noir and Cynthia Stilts, drag queens whose creativity knows no bounds. Furthermore, DJ Tranzishen and Andahriel will be pumping fantastic tunes all night long.

“We will be amping up the fun, and we hope people turn out for a wonderful event. Come out – and be yourself. That’s what’s most important to us,” said Parker. “Dress up or dress down. We want everyone to express themselves as they wish. I know our staff has some wonderful plans for our own wardrobes.”

The event is at the McInnes Room of the Dal Student Union Building at 6136 University Avenue. It’s physically accessible, has gender neutral washrooms, on-or-near major bus routes, and will feature a sober lounge for those who don’t imbibe.

“We’ve also introduced two-tier ticket pricing, with a $25 ticket and a $20 option for those who are Underwaged. It allows some flexibility for those who may not otherwise find it financially feasible to attend.” ACNS also hopes to have a limited number of sponsored tickets for those wouldn’t be able to attend otherwise. Contact Jordan Parker for details.

“Everyone should be comfortable, and the space will be as safe and inclusive as possible. We’ll also have staff on-hand to talk about our various programs and offerings at ACNS,” said Parker.

ACNS is, more than ever, committed to being an integral part of the community. After two years without in-person fundraising opportunities, the MasQueerade is an introduction to what the organization does, and a re-introduction for those who we may not have connected to in a while.

“We have just launched a 2SLGBTQIA+ harm reduction program, we are now developing our first-ever Trans-specific programming, and are considering a new mandate to address sexual and mental health for the entire 2SLGBTQIA+ community,” said Parker. “ACNS will keep all services we currently have, but are also building capacity to help a broader scope of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. This event will introduce people to that work.”

With a week left to buy, Parker encourages people to buy their tickets, and get them early.

“We are at this right now, prepping lighting, talking to the fabulous queens and DJs, and planning an event that will astound attendees,” said Parker. “We want to see you there, so reserve your spot today.”

The MasQueerade is a charity queer community dance in support of ACNS’s programs and services. Revenue generated goes to ensuring our programs continue. To get tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/Masqueeradedance.com . To inquire about sponsored tickets, contact Jordan Parker at 902-403-9826.

If you can’t attend but would like to donate, visit the link above and choose the ‘donate’ button under the ticket options. We appreciate all the support we receive.