2020 Halifax Pride Elders Survey

Once again, Halifax Pride is soliciting input from the elders community about which activities they're interested in, and which they are not. Pride is months away (Thursday July 16, 2020 to Monday, July 26, 2019) but plans have been long underway. The format is similar to last years' survey:

What would YOU like Pride to look like?

What events do you want to attend?

What events would you help with?

What else is on your mind?

The link is below. If you consider yourself an LGBT* elder, click the link, fill out the survey, include any other thoughts you have at the bottom, and hit the SEND button. Thanks for participating!

The survey: https://forms.gle/jBr3nEFjaEqGucwd6

