Jason Spurrell, Rouge Fatale on the MenzBar Closing

2020-04-015 • Staff • Halifax

On Wednesday, April 15, Jeff Douglas of CBC Halifax Mainstreet interviewed Jason Spurrell, Rouge Fatale.

Jason talks about the history of bars in Halifax, great times and hard times and sad times and joy and what a gay bar means to the current generation, and what it could mean to a future generation. Jason describes our relationship with former owner Doug Melanson and, tearfully, the death of activist Raymond Taavel, and his hopes for a new queer space for us.

Here's the interview (mp3, 15 minutes)