Crossing our fingers for a state of cautiousness coming soon

Halifax • 2020-04-24 • Story & Photos By Bruce Bishop • Special to Wayves

Bruce Bishop (he/him/his) is a Halifax-based freelance writer who has had articles and photographs published in print and online in Canada, the USA, the UK and Australia since 1994. His focus had been and continues to be the international travel industry, and in Wayves we'll initially read some of his insights on gay-friendly places he's visited around the world. Future stories will include profiles of interesting people in our community, but always with a global outlook.

It’s late spring and people are warming to the thoughts of the all-too-brief Canadian summer looming. Will we be allowed to travel, and to where? There are no easy answers at the moment, even as provinces such as Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan consider loosening their pandemic restrictions.

Currently, non-essential travellers arriving to Newfoundland and Labrador from outside the province are required to self-isolate for 14 days, including those arriving from other provinces and territories in Canada. New Brunswick has the same measure in place.

Photos: Physical distancing is rarely a problem on many beaches in Atlantic Canada. Top: Cavendish, PEI; lower: Cape Forchu, NS.

Nova Scotia continues to be in a state of emergency, which means that Nova Scotia borders have tightened to travellers and all entry points (land, sea, air) are being closely managed. Anyone entering the province must self-isolate for 14 days, even if you are not experiencing symptoms. Social gatherings of more than five people are not permitted.

It’s clear that before we can consider travelling even within our own provincial borders, restrictions in our towns and cities will have to be loosened somewhat.

Here are the links to COVID-19 information for several areas around Atlantic Canada: