StFX Covid Survey

Has the pandemic had an impact on your life as an LGBTQ+ person? Are you feeling more or less connected to your community? Have you had to go back into the closet or has it allowed you time to come out to important people in your life? Has your access to gender-affirming care and procedures been disrupted? Have you had a surgery delayed or been unable to access HRT? How will you celebrate Pride Month this year? How has our community's past experiences with HIV/AIDs shaped responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic? Where do we find our resilience and what puts us at greater risk? These are some of the questions that researchers at St. Francis Xavier and Acadia Universities are asking in their COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Diary Study. The study is open to anyone 18 years of age or older and can be accessed at: www.copingstudy.com/lgbtqcovid