HIV Prevention Medicine Info Session

PReP: Who's Not Getting It?

Online • 2020-10-29

It’s been nearly 5 years since Health Canada approved PrEP, yet the highly effective HIV prevention tool remains underutilized or out-of-reach for far too many. Despite PrEP becoming increasingly accessible and well-known, critical gaps remain in reaching many men.

The information session is Thursday, October 29, 3-4PM PDT, that's 7-8PM Halifax time.

Who has been left behind in our PrEP education and advocacy, and what can be done to address these disparities? This panel will highlight findings from PrEP research studies and frontline service provider perspectives to identify key groups who may need greater support to access PrEP.

The panel will also provide an open discussion on what service providers, community organizations, and other stakeholders can do to improve equitable access to PrEP for everyone in Canada.

To register, visit: https://events.cbrc.net/access