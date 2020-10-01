Thom Fitzgerald film Splinters in Halifax

Halifax • October 2020



Local filmmaker Thom Fitzgerald's film Splinters, an adaptation of local playwright Lee-Anne Poole's stage play, will be shown at Neptune Theatre until November 8th. The film stars an all-east-coast cast and was shot in the Annapolis Valley.

On Friday, October 30, East Coast music star Stewart Legere will perform selections from his new album, which features songs and pieces of original score from the film. Legere appears in a musical role in the film, and also served as composer for the film’s original score. For this concert, the bar opens at 7PM and the show starts at 8PM. The live musical performance and a download of the album are included with the $10 price of the movie ticket.

In the film and play, Belle returns to her rural Nova Scotia home for her father’s funeral; having caused considerable consternation when she came out as a lesbian teen, she is now desperate to keep a secret from her mother: that she’s been in a relationship with a man for the last two years.

There's an extensive review of Poole's stage play on page 11 of the September 2010 Wayves.

Splinters was the opening night gala presentation at the 2018 Atlantic International Film Festival and has been part of numerous other film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival.

Tickets are available at www.NeptuneTheatre.com