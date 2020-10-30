NSRAP Boardmember Elections

Halifax • 2020-10-30

On Sunday, November 1st at 6:00pm Halifax time, the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project (NSRAP) will host a Special General Meeting to elect new boardmembers.

The Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project (NSRAP) seeks equity, justice, and human rights for 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Nova Scotia. NSRAP seeks to create change in our communities and our society at large so that all 2SLGBTQIA+ people are included, valued, and celebrated. We will achieve this through building community and developing strong networks outside of the community in addition to public outreach, education, and political action.

Join us for Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project's (NSRAP) Special General Meeting to learn about the work of NSRAP and to help us welcome new members to our Board.

Do you have skills in advocacy, finance, graphic design, archives, fundraising, membership development, or...? Are you passionate about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and have time, enthusiasm, and willingness to collaborate?

To learn more about NSRAP, visit nsrap.ca; if you have questions, email nsrap@nsrap.ca; otherwise, join the SGM on Sunday evening at this Zoom link - there's no zoom account or payment needed.