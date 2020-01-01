2020 Halifax Zine Challenge

Every year the Halifax Anchor Archive hosts The 24 Hour Zine Challenge -- a whole bunch of people make zines in a 24-hour window; this year it'll be an online thing of course.

Wikipedia says: A zine (short for magazine or fanzine) is a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced via a copy machine. Zines are the product of either a single person or of a very small group, and are popularly photocopied into physical prints for circulation.

Although by no means exclusively queer, there is usually a lot of queer content in the competion, and there's a huge queer section in the Anchor Archive Zine Library on Gottingen Street.

To participate in the Challenge, you can come to the Zine Library, or if you wish to work at home, the Library has zinemaking kits available which can be delivered to your door, or do some combination - a photocopier, and a MOUNTAIN of snack food will be available at the headquarters during the 24-hour event.

Registration is still open, so hit up www.anchorarchive.org and join the fun!