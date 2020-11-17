Do you want to write for $$, for Wayves?

Publisher Dan MacKay • Halifax - 2020-11-17

Throughout its history, Wayves Magazine has operated entirely on volunteer journalism; it was necessary because the cost of printing and distributing the magazine used every scrap of cash we brought in via adverising. This worked out pretty well, though; over 25 years we published… maybe 200,000 words of very good journalism and editorial a year, over five million words of great writing altogether, and connected tens of thousands of customers with advertisers.

There’s still a need to tell stories for and about Atlantic Canadian about queer folk, written by queer folk.

The very slow online-only Wayves reboot is going pretty well, and we are slowly gathering more advertisers.

This means two things;

Wayves needs content that people want to read, and

Wayves has cash to pay the writers.

There are quite a few stories that I think should get written, but we don’t have a bullpen of writers yet, and it’s time to do that.

So, if you’d like to write for Wayves, for pay, write to 2020@wayves.ca.

The stories will range from human interest stories to feel-good community news, to hard journalism, asking hard questions and possibly not making friends in the process. We will be publishing editorial but probably not paying for it; we will probably not be publishing poetry and prose.

Many of the stories will be do-able over the phone / zoom etc; most will require photos or graphics; we’ll deal with those separately ad hoc.

How it’ll work:

From this call-out, I’ll make a sub-list of people who are interested in writing news stories;

When I hear of an event or situation that should have a Wayves story, I’ll contact people from that list.

Some of the stories won’t be urgent, some will be.

Pay at the moment is $50 / story which is about half the going rate; that’ll change as we simultaneously ramp up our content and advertising.

Also, if you hear of a Q news story that you’d like to write for Wayves, pitch it in a very few words.

If you’re available to write, send a note to 2020@wayves.ca! I’ll put you on the list.