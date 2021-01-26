Paid Survey For People Living With Dementia & Their Caregivers

Halifax • 2021-01-26

Two studies of great importance to the LGBTQI2S seniors communities will be conducted during 2021:

From the inside out: The integration, optimization, and promotion of inclusive approaches to supporting LGBTQI2S People Living with Dementia and their unpaid primary carers;

Aging and Living Well: Bridging Gaps in Knowledge and Services for LGBTQI2S.

The first study aims to better understand the unique experiences and needs of LGBTQI2S people living with dementia and their unpaid caregivers in Canada, and is ready for participation.

If you are a person living with dementia, or a caregiver of one, your input is so very necessary. There is a bonus for participating: Egale is offering a $50 gift card. Anyone who identifies as an LGBTQI2S person living with dementia, or anyone who is or has been a primary unpaid caregiver to an LGBTQI2S person living with dementia in Canada is eligible.

Here is the link to the study webpage, with further details and where people can express interest in participating: https://egale.ca/egale-in-action/dementia-study/

Egale Canada is a national human rights organization that advocates on behalf of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and the Two Spirit community. It works to inform public policy through research, education and community engagement, inspiring cultural change, and promoting human rights and inclusion. A visit to the website will provide you with the background and excellent work Egale has accomplished over the years.