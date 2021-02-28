2SLGBTQIA+ Newcomers Program at the Halifax Y

Halifax • 2021-02-28

The Halifax YMCA now has one on one support, workshops, events, connection to services, and programs created specifically for newcomer youth and adults who in the Q community.

This program also offers training for creating positive and welcoming spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ newcomers.

This program launched the YMCA Supporting Queer Newcomers Committee, aka Sequins, as a closed meeting space for 2SLGBTQIA+ newcomers and service providers to connect, collaborate, and find support. This committee is a collaboration between individuals, community groups, and organizations.

To learn more about how to join this committee, request training for your organization, or to find any more information or help, you can contact our centre or the program coordinator:

For more information, contact Tamim, Newcomer 2SLGBTQIA+ Youth Coordinator, at tamim.arabi@halifax.ymca.ca or the YMCA Centre for Immigrant Programs: (902) 457-9622