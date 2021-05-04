NSRAP is hiring!

Halifax • 2021-05-04

Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project is hiring coordinators for elders education & outreach, and for anniversary events!

Elders Education / Outreach Program Coordinator: 12 weeks, 35 hrs/week, $17.95/hr

To plan for the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for caregivers; conduct research; engage seniors to receive input on specific needs and anticipated needs for their long term care; to network; to identify gaps in knowledge; focus on the particular needs of seniors from QTBIPOC communities; gather and develop relevant training materials; develop and begin a training work plan.

Experience: a passion for working in and with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and seniors; qualitative and quantitative research, report and/or manual writing; and data analysis; delivering training or workshops.

Anniversary Events Coordinator: 12 weeks, 12 hrs/week, $15/hr

To plan special anniversary events for NSRAP during Pride Week in July 2021: interviews with former board members and staff of NSRAP to gather archival material and information about NSRAP's activities and accomplishments to showcase at the anniversary event; prepare a 25 year in review of NSRAP; coordinate speakers for Pride Panel on topic chosen by the Board; promote NSRAP Hero Awards and coordinate selection of recipients; engage members of QTBIPOC (Queer Trans Black Indigenous Persons of Colour) community in events; work with the Events Committee of the Board of Directors to promote and coordinate events.

Experience: planning events; conducting interviews; project management; social media/marketing/promotion experience; competency with online group video calling platforms such as Zoom.

How to Apply

The Government of Canada funded this job through the Canada Summer Jobs program. You must be aged between 15 and 30 and be legally entitled to work in Canada. International students are not eligible.

Please submit your resume and cover letter detailing how you’re a great fit for the role to nsrap@nsrap.ca by the deadline of May 14, 2021 at 5:00 pm. We also welcome creative expressions of interest (videos, podcasts, online portfolios).