Job Posting: Wanted: Elder Lesbian

From: Dr Jacquie Gahagan

We are looking for a senior from the lesbian communities in Nova Scotia to join our Lesbian Oral History Project!

This paid, part-time position involves coordinating the collection of digital stories, including the interviews with seniors from the lesbian communities across Nova Scotia, and working with a community advisory committee on the project. The stories will be archived in the NS LGBT Archives.

Please contact jgahagan@dal.ca for more information.