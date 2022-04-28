Halifax Pride Parade Route 2022

Halifax • 2022-04-28

The Halifax Pride Society is announcing a new route for the Pride Parade on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The Pride Parade will be returning on July 16 at noon, and with it will come a new route. Due to the Cogswell Interchange construction taking place this summer, Halifax Pride and the Halifax Regional Municipality have created a new parade route that will start at Citadel High and avoid construction near Upper Water Street.

Marshaling for the new route will take place on the streets around Citadel High School, including Trollope Street, Bell Road, and Ahern Avenue. The parade will exit Ahern Avenue and head east on Rainnie Drive towards the intersection at Brunswick and Duke where it will continue east on Duke Street down to Barrington Street. It will then turn south onto Barrington Street, returning to the old parade route. From Barrington the parade will turn onto Spring Garden Road, then north onto South Park Street before ending on Bell Road next to the Garrison Grounds Festival Site.

Drivers should note that construction will close the north end of Albemarle Street. Part of Duke will stay open to allow access to Albemarle during the parade.

“We're incredibly excited for the parade to return after a two year hiatus.” says Halifax Pride Chair, Frances Dadin-Alli. “We know the parade is a highlight of the festival for many and a wonderful opportunity for members of our community to gather and reconnect.”

This year, the parade will also feature a number of areas created to improve accessibility to the parade for spectators. There will be a Described Viewing Area for the blind and people who are visually impaired, an Accessible Viewing Area, and an Elders Viewing Area, all near the corner of South Park Street and Sackville Street. These areas will be located across from the YMCA with accessible parking reserved on Sackville Street.

This year’s parade will also include a Low Sensory Viewing Area overlooking the South Park Street parade route. This quiet room will be located within the YMCA. More details on all accessible areas will be available in the coming months.

The Pride Parade will start at 12:00PM on Saturday, July 16. Following the parade is an afternoon of entertainment at the Garrison Grounds Festival Site, including a Community Market, Health & Wellness Area, and more.

The Halifax Pride Festival is set to run from July 14-24, 2022. For more information about Halifax Pride or the parade, please visit https://www.halifaxpride.com/.