Ash Wednesday Service in Halifax

2022-02-28 • Halifax

Queer Spirit Church returns to in-person services this Wednesday with a queer take on one of Christianity's most beautiful traditions: glitter ashes!

Every year, at the beginning of the contemplative season of Lent, Christians around the world have their foreheads marked with the traditional ashes of humility.

We take it one step further by infusing the ashes with fabulous glitter, reminding us that our very vulnerability as human beings carries a sparkling, daring hope in the love of God.

We're also supremely excited to hear a special message from interfaith guest speaker Rabbi Dr. N Siritsky, who will be preaching on the monumental book of Exodus and reminding us of how our sibling traditions can walk together.

All are welcome, whether you prefer to participate in communion, receive the glitter ashes, or simply sit and listen.

The service starts at 6:30pm, (doors open at 6:00, come early and socialize) at First Baptist Church, 1300 Oxford St, Halifax. Use the big front doors.

For more information on Queer Spirit Church, see the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia article.