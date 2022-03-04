Halifax United Church Q Weekend

2022-03-04 • Halifax • Wayves Staff

"PIE Day" is the United Church's celebration of the Q community. This year, Halifax's St John's United Church has scheduled five days, March 10th - 14th, of cultural exchange, sharing and fun. The weekday events are at 7:00pm, the Sunday event is at their usual worship time, 10:30pm. You must register in advance; the link is below.

The term "PIE" stands for several things: firstly, Public. Intentional. Explicit, meaning how the church cherishes their Q members. And, because the 14th of March form the digits 3.14, the first few of the special number that all things round (including an apple pie) are calculated from. And, the event is celebrated with that dessert.

St. John’s first hosted PIE Day in 2020 and then we launched their GSA, the "Gender & Sexuality Alliance." "This year, we decided that PIE was too good to be only one day so we've made it a whole weekend!" says Lance Lockwood, St John's United Church member and one of the organizers. As part of the fourth annual PIE Day hosted by Affirm United and Affirming Connections, the church is recognizing fifteen years since our historic vote to become an intentionally safe and welcoming 2SLGBTQIA+ space. And we’re gearing up to celebrate Publicly, Intentionally, and Explicitly and to recommit to the expression of our Affirming status.

This spring St. John’s United is moving to a new location in Halifax, and we want there to be no mistaking it: no matter where we are, this is a place for 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Stay tuned for our move announcement and open house details to come!

Here is this year's PIE Weekend schedule:

Thursday , March 10, 7:00pm, via Zoom: Talk & Discussion: The History of the Rainbow Movement in Nova Scotia, as told through the history of spiritual paths, by Daniel MacKay

To register and get event links to events as they're created, visit this link.

