The Normal Heart in Sackville, NB

The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer will be performed by The Performers' Theatre Company of Sackville.

The play, about public and private indifference to the AIDS epidemic, is based on Kramer's real life experience and focusses on the rise of HIV in New York City between 1981 and 1984. Here's the Wikipedia article about the play.

The play will be staged at the Performers' Studio at the corner of Fairfield & Queens Road in Sackville. There are eight performances: Saturday, Nov 5, 7:30pm; Sunday, Nov 6, 2:00pm; Tuesday Nov 8 to Saturday, Nov 12 at 7:30pm; Sunday Nov 13 2:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. Book your tickets at performerstheatre.com. For more information call 506-588-5777.