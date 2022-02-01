Halifax Chorus Festival Moved to 2023

Unison Choruses of Canada, the Canadian Q choral association, has moved the Halifax festival planned for this year, to 2023. The organization holds these festivals every four years.

The festival will now be held in May 2023, and is still in Halifax, hosted by The Women Next Door and the Halifax Gay Men’s Chorus.

The schedule for May 2023 currently includes:

Friday the 19th: Reception & opening concert with host choruses and special guests

Saturday & Sunday, 20 & 21: several concerts each afternoon

Sunday evening: Banquet & dance party

Monday the 22nd, afternoon: closing concert

... and a program of social activities throughout the weekend

Unison Choruses Canada is a national not-for-profit organization that acts as a hub for Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ choruses. Unison facilitates connections between choruses and provides resources to help choruses with administration, fundraising and programming. This festival is Unison’s flagship event.

The full schedule will be published on their website, unisonfestivalunisson.ca.

