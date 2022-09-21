Walter Borden gets Neptune Green Room Dedication

Halifax • 2022-09-21 • Staff

After the final performance of The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time on Sunday September 25, 2022 Neptune Theatre will be dedicating their actors’ greenroom to Walter Borden.

“Walter’s words, stories and indeed his very breath are embedded in the foundation of Neptune Theatre. This greenroom is now named after him in recognition of his valued place in our ongoing story” says Artistic Director Jeremy Webb. ”And, come to think of, of our place in his.”

Walter Borden (born July 20th, 1942), originally from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, joined the Neptune Theatre company in 1972, where he performed in Harlem Duet, Hosanna, Angels in America, Driving Miss Daisy, Whale Riding Weather and Tartuffe, among many others. Walter has worked at many Canadian theatres including: the Stratford Festival, Tarragon Theatre, Canadian Stage, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, The National Arts Centre, Obsidian Theatre Company, Eastern Front Theatre, Persephone Theatre, Centaur Theatre, Theatre Newfoundland Labrador, b-current Performing Arts, Roseneath Theatre, Theatre Aquarius and Soulpepper Theatre Company.

For his long and distinguished career in the arts and as an activist, Walter has received many awards and honours, including: The Order of Canada (2006), Order of Nova Scotia (2014), Queen Elizabeth II Golden & Diamond Jubilee medals; African-Nova Scotian Music Association Heritage award; the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award and the Portia White Prize. Walter has also won a Theatre Nova Scotia Robert Merritt Award and a DORA Award.

In 2022, Walter returned to Neptune Theatre with his play The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time: a show that he has been creating and living for forty years. With the premiere of this iteration, Neptune has decided to seize the opportunity to celebrate not just Walter’s impact on the company, but on the theatre community of Canada as a whole.