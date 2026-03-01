Gay Games competitor? Or want to be one?

Hey all.

The Gay Games XII are being held in Valencia, Spain, June 27 to July 4, 2026. I'm going to compete in the swim meet part of the games, and I'm wondering if anyone else from Halifax, or Nova Scotia, or the Maritimes or even in Canada is going or interested or planning on going as a participant in any of the sports or the cultural events, or as a spectator or volunteer.

They're expecting 15,000 people from 100 different countries around the world who will be participating in 39 different sports including aquatics, athletics, basketball, dance, badminton, tennis, table tennis, beach volleyball, e-sports, figure skating, cheer leading, among others. There is also an extensive art and cultural component with a queer film festival and art festival happening throughout the city over the 10-day course of the games. There is a massive parade with opening and closing ceremonies. I participated as a swimmer in the New York games in 1994 and then again in Amsterdam in 1998, both lifetime highlights.

My photo of the opening ceremonies of the 1998 Gay Games.

If anyone in the LGBTQ+ community out there is considering this (you don’t necessarily have to be a swimmer) and might be interested in getting connected to talk or do some planning for it, contact me on Facebook or email me at and mention the Games in the subject line.

Otherwise, there seems to be a lot of people who’ve not even heard about the Games. If nothing else, now you do. Check out their website here.

Bill Bradley was born in Halifax, grew up in Shannon Park, went to school and swam with a team and still does. He attended Acadia University and a couple of others. He says, "I travel often, work enough, love what I do; I live near a beach, love to be outdoors, garden, bocce on the beach, friends, food, dogs, exploring just about anything."