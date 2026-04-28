Halifax Q Histories conference needs volunteers

Sessions and schedule are mostly finalized for the 2026 Canadian Q archives & history conference, entitled From Marginalization to Visibility: 2SLGBTQIA+ Archives and Public Memory. This year the conference is in Halifax, May 15 - 17.

We have a bunch of volunteers already, and we need a bunch more!

The conference will have a hybrid format, with in-person sessions taking place on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax, NS.

If you are interested in volunteering with any of these aspects of the conference, please complete the following form. Additional information about each subcommittee is provided in the form, but please reach out if you have any questions.

We welcome and encourage volunteers by and from communities who identify as Indigenous, Trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, Black, people of colour, veterans, and persons with disabilities. 2SLGBTQIA+ community members outside of academia or the heritage sector are encouraged to apply.

As a volunteer, you’ll:

Get the opportunity to connect with people working in and between academic, activist, and community settings to preserve 2SLGBTQSIA+ histories

Gain valuable experience in aspects of conference planning such as logistics, fundraising, outreach/promotion on social media and listservs

Get the opportunity to attend some sessions in exchange for hours volunteered

Get Conference swag!

Here's the conference info, schedule & link to the non-volunteer registration page (at the very bottom).

If you can volunteer a few hours on May 15 - 16 - 17, please email us!

Please forward this article's link to any individuals or groups who might be interested in helping to make the conference a success.