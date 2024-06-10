Halifax Pride Announces 2024 Lineup

Halifax Pride has announced its eleven-day festival schedule, July 18-28, 2024. Events will take place around HRM and at the Garrison Grounds Festival Site.

The 2024 festival theme is Then.Now.Forever, a testament to the work that has and continues to be done to protect the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and its safety. The theme highlights the first Pride March in Halifax that took place in 1988, and the work Halifax Pride hopes to do moving into the future.

This festival is a time for our community to come together in both celebration and protest. With the changing political landscape of both Canada and the world, Pride events will be more important than ever this year. We felt the gap that was left after the Parade was cancelled in 2023, and we are excited to give the community space to be together again. -- Operations Manager Fiona Kerr

The 2024 festival features a wide variety of new events and returning favourites. A few of the events include:

Halifax Wanderers Soccer Pride & Diversity Night & Queer Kickoff After Party - Thursday, July 18

MelaNATION: A QTBIPOC Showcase ft. Coco Montrese - Friday, July 19

Pride Parade - Saturday, July 20

Festival Site ft. Drag on the MainStage - Saturday, July 20

The Bump & Grind Drag Dance Party ft. Laganja Estranga & Sandy Duperval - Saturday, July 20

Pride March & Candlelight Vigil - Monday, July 22

Haliwood Queers with Eastern Front Theatre - Thursday, July 25

So Fetch! Dog Walk - Saturday, July 27

Dykes vs. Divas Softball Game - Sunday, July 28

After Halifax Pride events did not go ahead in 2023, the newly appointed Board of Directors, led by previous Executive Director, Adam Reid and Youth Project Executive Director, Carmel Farahbakhsh, had the task of stabilizing the organization, and making plans for its longevity.

Adam Reid says, “In 2023, the community almost witnessed the loss of their festival. Thankfully, this prompted many dedicated individuals to step forward to save Halifax Pride. In 2024, thanks to countless supporters and groups working with our team, we are returning with another collaborative, community focused event that reflects the people it serves.”

Halifax Pride's full calendar is online here.