Halifax Pride announces 11-day festival calendar

A link to all the Pride Festivals in Atlantic Canada is at the bottom of the article.

The Halifax Pride Society is officially announcing its’ 2025 festival schedule, taking place over eleven days, from July 17-27. Events ranging from the Pride Parade Parade on Saturday, July 19, to community focused closed spaces will take place across the HRM. Halifax Pride signature events will take place on the Festival Site, located at the Garrison Grounds at Citadel Hill.

Returning Festival Site events will be rounded out with a series of new active living events, Two Spirit programming in collaboration with Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance, and a number of new educational and cultural events throughout the city.

“This year’s festival puts Halifax’s vibrant queer community and culture front and centre,” says Connor McKiggan, Halifax Pride Board Chair. “We've packed the schedule with exciting new experiences and proudly welcomed back some of our community’s favourite events- it’s going to be a festival locals and visitors don’t want to miss.”

The 2025 festival schedule includes over 30 events – both exciting new ones and old favourites that are better than ever. Some events include:

melaNATION: A QTBIPOC Showcase with headliner Jaylene Tyme (19+) - Thursday, July 17

The Bump with headliner Detox (19+) - Friday, July 18

Music on the Mainstage with headliner Mo Kenney - Sunday, July 20

Drag Bingo (19+) - Sunday, July 20

Dodgeball Learn-to-Play with Halifax Rainbow Dodgeball - Tuesday, July 22

The Youth Prom with The Youth Project - Tuesday, July 22

Out & Active with Volleyball NS, Soccer NS, & International Gay Rugby - Saturday, July 26

The Gaylidh - Saturday, July 26

Dykes vs Divas Kickball Game - Sunday, July 27

The theme for the 2025 festival is Flourish @ Pride. The theme represents how just like flowers, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community will push back against their environment and grow in spite of hate, erasure and fear, to bloom with joy, creativity and defiance.

For more information and the full online calendar please visit halifaxpride.com/calendar.

Here's the full calendar of Atlantic Canadian Pride Festivals.