Julie Shore, requiescat in pace

It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of Julie Diane Shore, our beloved Julie and the heart behind J.D. Shore.

Julie’s name is on every bottle, but her legacy reaches far beyond what she created. It lives in the people she welcomed, the friendships she treasured, and the joy she brought to those around her. Her infectious smile, unmistakable laugh, and generous heart made people feel special.

Together, Julie and Arla built a dream rooted in family tradition, a love of the Maritimes, and a belief in bringing people together. We are so proud to be part of that dream.

For now, we ask that you please allow Arla and our team the time and space to grieve this enormous loss. Thank you for the amazing love and support you have shown us. It means more than we can put into words.

When we are ready, we will be back to carry Julie’s legacy forward and share her spirit with the world.

With love and gratitude, Arla and the J.D. Shore Team

Here is Wayves' interview with Arla in 2021.

Here are other articles about Queer Spirit Church.

This article will be updated as necessary.