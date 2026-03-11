Halifax's Night Spa jeopardized

"We are a queer space that is thriving with over 5000 active members and are now being threatened of losing our space," says the owner of Night Spa.

Journal: the most recent news is at the top

2026-03-11: The GoFundMe is at $2,703.

2026-03-10: a long passionate Reddit thread by TransMascCatBoye about the loss of the space: "With over 5,000 active members, they've become a huge source of community and support, especially for their trans members. They've even helped house folks when they were homeless and job searching, helping multiple people avoid living on the streets or in tents while they got back on their feet." The Reddit article says that the building owner is offering an extremely modest $50,000 down payment on the building. The Herald article says that CFAT's purchase cost for the building is estimated at $900,000 with a $225,000 down payment.

2026-03-07: the owner of the business, Night Spa, Chris Awesome, starts a GoFundMe with a target of $12,000 to help the business buy the building from the landlord (that is, Night Spa buying it instead of CFAT.) Awesome says, "I am good friends with the owner of the building who has agreed to consider making an alternative arrangement so that we can purchase the building instead but we need to raise some money fast for a down-payment."

2026-02-17: Chronicle Herald article about the Centre for Art Tapes buying the space, which does not mention the current use or history of the building.

2024-03: a Wayves writer does an intimate and loving review of the space. This is Wayves' top read article ever with over twenty thousand views.

2022-08-31: The business, "Night Spa Halifax" is registered as a Sole Proprietorship with the Nova Scotia Registry of Joint Stock Companies.

2022-08-05: "Have you heard?" published on the NightShade instagram account.