Sydney: On The Same Page Bookstore

by Della Fougère • Cape Breton • 2026-06-10

On The Same Page turns one year old this weekend! Stop by for a visit on Saturday for some super fun bookstore birthday celebrations: treats, prizes, discounts, balloons maybe? Perhaps a party hat or two? Come find out!

A conversation with Mads & Kat

First off, who are Mads & Kat? Tell me what you are passionate about?

Well, we met each other over three years ago while working at the same coffee shop in downtown Sydney! We became best friends while working together, then started dating a few months later.

I think we both just love to try new things, always. In our first year of dating we saved up every last penny and went backpacking for four months! Over the last few years we’ve had so many little adventures, and just this year we took over a bookstore in Sydney. We always try to inspire each other to take risks and take on new challenges!

I (Kat) am very passionate about learning new hobbies and skills, always trying to expand the scope of what I do in a day. I believe that education and gaining new knowledge to be really fulfilling and so important!

Mads is very passionate about building community and creating beautiful things. She is an artist and a musician! She loves bringing people together and making everyone feel safe and welcomed.

What made you want to open a book store? How long have you been running it? Why did you choose downtown Sydney as a location?

There was a bookstore in this location previously called On Paper Books! Mads had worked there for a little while and we are good friends with the previous owners. When we learned that the bookstore was going to close, we decided on a whim that we would try to take it over and make it our own! This all happened in April of 2025, and in June we reopened under the name ‘On The Same Page’. We both feel that bookstores are very important for communities, offering a space where you can feel welcome and learn new things. The bookstore really allows us to do what we love but in a bigger way!

What are your plans for the future with the amazing store?

We are always thinking up new ways to change and grow the space! Many of our goals are ongoing and we are always wanting to contribute more to the community. We take pride in being a queer safe space! We’re always striving to become more inclusive and accessible.

How is it living in Sydney as queer folks?

We have an amazing community in downtown Sydney. There are so many artists, educators, and community minded people trying to make the island a better place. We have a great queer community in Cape Breton and feel grateful to be a part of it.

How do you bring people together, and make your space safe?

Our goal is to make the space as accepting and accessible as we can! We want folks to feel comfortable and safe when they visit the bookstore. The layout of the bookstore is accessible to strollers and wheelchairs with lots of space between shelves and no clutter near the floor. We have lots of seating too and a couch so folks can have a comfortable seat! A big reason we got a couch in the first place was so people would feel welcome to come hang out. We love our loiterers!

Being a new business, and a bookstore at that, money is not our main goal. We just really love books, love people, and think bookstores are a wonderful place to gather. We do our best to give back to the community by hosting free or low-cost events and donating to local causes when we can!

We are often hosting local book launches, book clubs, queer art markets, and local music shows!

Mads & Kat have made sure that in downtown Sydney, there’s a place where we’re all on the same page.

On The Same Page is at 311 Charlotte St, Sydney, (902) 270-0047, store@onthesamepagebooks.com; socials: Facebook, Instagram.

Della Fougère resides in Cape Breton with her cat, Snoopy

