PEI: New Project & Meeting for Folks 50 & Over

Prince Edward Island’s PEERS Alliance is on the cusp of launching a new initiative created specifically for 2SLGBTQIA+ Islanders age 50 and over. This is the first time, to PEERS’s knowledge, that an initiative of this sort has been undertaken on the Island.

Its activities are intended to be much like Nova Scotia’s Elderberries, which the Rainbow Encyclopedia describes as a “social and activism group for 2SLGBT Elders in Atlantic Canada and our families, friends and allies.”

Nova Scotia's Elderberries serves four primary functions: Social Activities, Education, Public Speaking, and Activism.

In order to learn from the experience of The Elderberries accumulated since the group’s origins in 2009, PEERS has been in consultation with Elderberries facilitator Daniel MacKay. What came across strongly is the need for social opportunities and activities.

One of the most popular forms of socializing turns out to be interacting with young queer people through classroom visits, GSAs, and other inter-generational activities.

Currently, when it comes to addressing the needs of the 50+ demographic, too frequently it’s assumed that we will either join queer events on offer by rote of being part of the community, or worse, in some cases, an older demographic is not always made to feel welcome. The result is that we can be excluded by either ignorance — even simple things, such as the way that event information is shared — or because it’s assumed “we know our place” is to stay home.

things are about to change in PEI

In truth, many of us over 50 have years of experience with queer events, and so may have lost interest in activities that are new to younger queer people, or some of us simply want to be home relaxing instead of making our way to a dance at midnight. I guess that’s why, when it comes to addressing the needs of the mature queer community, we can go without consideration. All this, without even addressing the burdensome concerns of the aging queer community that can include such depressing topics as going back into the closet when faced with entering community care.

Hopefully, however, things are about to change in PEI.

In order to ensure that this new PEERS initiative actively reflects the needs and experiences of the Island demographic it will exist to serve, PEERS is hosting a community consultation in the Georgian Room of the Charlottetown Hotel at 1 pm on Sunday, June 22nd. No registration is required, just show up. Bring a friend.

The consultation is open to all members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and its allies, and while its focus is on those 50 and over, all ages are welcome to attend.

A complimentary meal with a vegetarian option will be served from 1 pm - 2 pm, following which the consultation in the form of a casual discussion will take place over the following hour.

If you’re struggling with seeing yourself as an “older queer in training” (aka in the early years of the second half of your life), that’s okay. Please put those concerns aside, and have a voice for queer seniors in PEI. Join us for this important consultation, and then take part in the activities we offer. They’re for you, by you.

If you have questions or need more information, contact PEERS Alliance at info@peersalliance.ca or 902-566-2437.

Photo: the PEERS Alliance building featuring painting, "We Can’t All Be Perfect" (1970) by PEI trans artist Erica Rutherford. Click the photo to see it in detail. There's a Wayves article about Rutherford here and another about a European exhibit of her works here.