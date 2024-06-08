Rumours HFX: First Impressions

I attended the soft opening of Rumours HFX, 1668 Lower Water Street, on Friday with a few friends. I’ve been looking forward to the new space and I was not disappointed. We arrived around 9:30 and owners José Chiu and Gerald Mccowan were outside welcoming everyone.

Even before last night, it was clear that Gerald and José really did their homework with this place. They want to make this more than just a late night dance club in a run down space, something we’ve seen come and go more than once in recent years. Their goal is to create a safe and welcoming space for the queer community.

It looks like they’ve succeeded. Rumours HFX is an all new, well laid out space with lots of seating, a nice open dance floor, all-gender washrooms and there was certainly a diverse crowd in attendance. DJ Mother of God spun a great mix of old and new tunes, and the bar staff made sure everyone’s drink needs were met. They looked like they were still finding their way around the back of the bar, but that’s not unexpected on opening night.

Rumours could certainly be a great space for the different “pop-up” style gatherings that happen in Halifax. Gerald and José are open to suggestions for new events, so if you have any ideas, I’m sure they’d like to hear them. In any event, check out Halifax’s newest (and at the moment, only) 2SLGBTQIA+ bar. You won’t be disappointed.

